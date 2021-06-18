The crew of a sinking barge off India’s coast are airlifted into a helicopter in rough weather conditions in this dramatic footage. Crew members can be seen being hauled up one-by-one into the chopper as seawater sloshes around the partially-submerged ship’s deck below.

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted that two helicopters rescued 16 crew members from the MV Mangalam near Revdanda port on Thursday “in a daredevil sea-air coordinated operation in inclement weather and rough sea conditions.”

“All crew safe,” the tweet read.