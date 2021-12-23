Crime gang sentenced for stealing more than £465,000 in Westminster burglaries

Five men involved in ram-raids on three premises in Westminster - where they stole more than £465,000 - were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday. All five members of the organised crime group pleaded guilty to conspiring to burgle, in raids carried out in July and October last year. The five individuals were Martin Dunne, 37; Omar Bakali, 28; Jamie Claydon, 28; Gary Lynch, 32 and Anthony Alleyne, 54.

Detective Constable Martyn Stone, from the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad, said: “These men have since discovered that crime does not pay."

