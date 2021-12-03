Police are investigating after a man reportedly stole an unoccupied school bus in east New York and crashed into more than a dozen cars.

The incident was reported on Thursday (3 December) at around 3pm when the man stole the bus at East 51st Street between Linden Blvd and Lenox Road.

A witness who saw the incident said: "One of those cars that was right here, there was a lady inside, and if that cop did not take that lady out, she would’ve been dead by that time."