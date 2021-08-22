One person is fighting for their life while four others have been left seriously injured after two vehicles collided with pedestrians at a Lincoln car meet.

Prior to the crash, videos were posted online, capturing car owners revving their engines as spectators watched on.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Four people are in a serious condition and another considered critical following a collision which involved two cars and pedestrians at a car meet in Lincoln.

“Police were called to the incident in Whisby Road at 10.16pm last night (21 August) after two vehicles collided with spectators before leaving the road and ending up in ditches.”