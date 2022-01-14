Police seize drugs concealed on and under ships in record Croatian bust

Croatian police displayed £14.2 million of heroin and cocaine they said were seized last October, in the country’s biggest-ever drugs bust.

It’s believed the illegal substances were hidden in metal packages found in cargo containers on one ship, as well as a metal container attached with magnets to the bottom of another.

The bust took place in a southern Adriatic seaport close to Dubrovnik.

“This is the biggest seizure of heroin ever in the Republic of Croatia,” Drazen Rastovic, the chief of Dubrovnik Police, said.

