Crowds gathered at Stonehenge for the summer solstice sunrise, disregarding advice not to travel to the site due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Video shows people dancing among the ancient stones and marking the solstice with prayers and ceremonies.

The gatherings forced English Heritage to scrap a live feed of the sunrise.

Up to 30,000 people would typically congregate to watch the sun rise over the prehistoric Wiltshire monument on the longest day of the year. However, it was meant to be an online event for the second consecutive year after the government delayed the easing of lockdown restrictions.