Crowds of people have been filmed flocking to Kabul airport after the Afghani capital was taken over by the Taliban .

Swarms of people were captured outside the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport as desperate families attempted to flee.

Shocked onlookers covered their faces as they watched the citizens scramble to get into the airport.

All commercial flights were said to have been cancelled from the airport after chaos ensued when Taliban militants claimed the city.

It comes as desperate Afghans were filmed climbing onto a departing US Air Force plane.