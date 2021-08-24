Vulnerable travellers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status, according to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

International trips were cancelled for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and although some are back up and running, there have been outbreaks on board a number of ships.

In an update to their guidance, the CDC is now advising those who are at risk of getting "severely ill" from Covid-19 should avoid going on a cruise, regardless of their vaccination status.