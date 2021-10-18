Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court, when a trial date is to be set on charges he groped three women in city bars or nightclubs.

The Jerry Maguire actor has pleaded not guilty with US district judge Paul Crotty saying the actor failed to respond to the accusation in court and passed a default judgement on his liability to the plaintiff.

Gooding’s attorney said: “The allegations are false. It’s an event that took place seven years ago. No complaint was ever lodged. We believe the allegations and the complaint will be dismissed”.