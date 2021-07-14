Hundreds of protestors blocked a key road in Orlando on Tuesday in a show of support to those protesting the Communist government in Cuba.

Those who gathered waved flags and held signs in the middle of the road – before they were eventually cleared by police after around 40 minutes of demonstrating.

At least one person was arrested at the Semoran Boulevard protest, police said, but it was “mostly peaceful” according to reports.

Protests have broken out in Cuba in recent days over the local government’s handling of both coronavirus and the economy.