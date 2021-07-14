Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of “trying to stoke a culture war” during Wednesday’s PMQs in the wake of racist abuse of England players following the Euro 2020 final.

He quoted Tory MP Johnny Mercer, who yesterday said England international Tyrone Mings was “completely right” in accusing home secretary Priti Patel of stoking “the fire” by failing to condemn the booing of players taking the knee.

The Labour leader then said: “The government has been trying to stoke a culture war, and they’ve realised they’re on the wrong side. And now they hope that nobody’s noticed.”