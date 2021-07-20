Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson wanted to meet the Queen early in the pandemic despite signs the virus was spreading in his office.

Cummings told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that the prime minister said: “That’s what I do every Wednesday, sod this, I’m going to go and see her.”

The political adviser said he then warned Mr Johnson that he might infect the monarch. “I just said: ‘If you go and you give her coronavirus and she dies … you can’t risk that, that’s completely insane.’”

Cummings left Downing Street during a bitter row in November.