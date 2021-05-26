Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to be injected with Covid live on TV to reassure the public and “show it’s nothing to be scared of” — before he contracted the virus and was later hospitalised.

The extraordinary claims came as Dominic Cummings gave evidence on the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic to MPs.

Speaking at a Commons committee, the former No 10 special advisor told MPs that many inside government wanted to downplay the pandemic, and the prime minister thought it was the new swine flu.