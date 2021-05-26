Former Number 10 advisor Dominic Cummings has told a group of MPs he pushed for lockdown 11 days before it was introduced by the prime minister, warning of “100,000 to 500,000 deaths” if he resisted.

However, Cummings said No 10 and scientific advisers were not ready to change course because there was no proper plan for doing so.

“By the 11th and 12th[of March] we had already gone terribly wrong,” the former special advisor told MPs. The lockdown eventually came on 23 March.