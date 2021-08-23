New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has suggested the allegations of sexual harassment that prompted his resignation “undermine the justice system”.

Mr Cuomo announced he would step down after the state’s attorney general’s office released a report detailing allegations that he sexually assaulted 11 women.

“Let me say now that when government politicizes allegations and the headlines condemn without facts, you undermine the justice system,” he said during his farewell address on Monday.

“That doesn’t serve women, and it doesn’t serve men or society.”

Mr Cuomo went on to say that allegations should be “scrutinised and verified”.