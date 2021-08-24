Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denied claims that he intended to leave his dog Captain as he departed the executive mansion.

Sources told The Albany Times Union that Mr Cuomo - who resigned from his third term in office following allegations of sexual misconduct – asked staff whether they could take care of the shepherd, Malamute and Siberian husky mix.

But Mr Cuomo – who officially left office at midnight on Monday – tweeted that “Captain and I are a man and his dog. He is part of our family and that’s the way it will always be.”