A cyclist was propelled through the air after smashing headfirst into a slow-moving car at a busy junction in Blackpool.

Shocking footage captures the moment the biker, speeding downhill towards the oncoming traffic, crashes into a vehicle turning into the road.

Despite slamming on his brakes, the cyclist flips over the car bonnet and falls to the ground as his bike goes flying over the car.

Angela Johnstone, who filmed the incident from the other side of the road, claims the motorist left the scene before the police arrived.