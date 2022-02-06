Strong winds and heavy rain lashed the east coast of Madagascar as Tropical Cyclone Batsirai approached landfall yesterday (Saturday).

The UN in Madagascar released footage capturing the conditions in Mananjary a few hours before landfall.

In the clip, houses and trees are seen being battered by strong winds.

The floors are covered in debris disturbed by powerful winds and rain.

Batsirai made landfall with wind speeds of 167 km/h (103.7 mph) and an eye measuring more than 40 km (31 miles) in diameter.

