How did Daniel Khalife escape Wandsworth Prison?

Daniel Abed Khalife, a 21-year-old terror suspect escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday (6 September 2023.)

The former soldier is thought to have hidden under a food delivery van, holding onto make-shift straps beneath the vehicle.Police confirmed that they are searching Richmond Park in West London for the fugitive.

Catering firm Bidfood confirmed one of their vans was involed, adding the driver “fully co-operated” with police.

Concern about “low staffing levels” in the prison had been raised recently with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk by Rosena Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting.