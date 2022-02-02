Double murderer Daniel Boulton cornered by police in dramatic helicopter footage

Dramatic helicopter footage captures the moment double killer Daniel Boulton was cornered and arrested by police.

Boulton, 30, is facing two life sentences for the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her nine-year-old autistic son in May 2021.

Footage released by police shows the moment officers captured the killer at a nearby farm in Lincolnshire the following day, after he had led police on a 24-hour manhunt.

While on the run, Boulton also stole food, alcohol and clothing and left a note claiming full responsibility for the murders.

