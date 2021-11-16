US journalist Danny Fenster revealed during a press conference that he was "shackled" when released from Myanmar prison after nearly being sentenced to 11 years.

Mr Fenster was found guilty of allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, speaking with illegal organisations and violating the terms of his visa, among other charges last week.

The journalist's release was secured by US diplomat Bill Richardson, who traveled to Myanmar to negotiate with the country's officials.

Myanmar's military government said it was deporting Mr Fenster and would "release details why he was released later."

