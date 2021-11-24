Darrell Brooks appeared in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on charges for allegedly killing six people by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

The 39-year-old suspect was already facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, before prosecutors revealed a sixth victim, a child, during the hearing.

Brooks is accused of ramming his vehicle through a roadblock in Waukesha, killing six and injuring as many as 40 bystanders and performers.

His bail has been set at $5 million.

