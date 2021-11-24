Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera son after killing five and injuring dozens more.

The 39-year-old can be seen begging the homeowners to call him an Uber less than 30 minutes after his vehicle crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, injuring as many as 40 bystanders and performers.

After being invited inside, the doorbell cam later shows the moment police came to arrest Brooks.

He has since been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

