An icy road sprinkled with sand doesn't make for an ideal driving path and this clip proves the same.

Filmed on Evgeniy Berezovskiy's car's dashcam, this footage features the filmer barely avoiding a chain-reaction crash by drifting away from an accident scene at the last second.

Evgeniy wrote: "I miraculously managed to avoid a collision on the slippery stretch of the road. For some reason, the road was sprinkled with sand. Thankfully, the truck was parked to the right, leaving a saving window."