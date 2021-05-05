The daughter of a dementia patient, 73, who was violently arrested by police in Colorado said the incident has accelerated her mother’s condition, and suggested the officers involved should face jail time.

Karen Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, fractured arm and sprained wrist during an arrest in June last year, reports say.

Bodycam footage released from the incident showed police throwing Garner to the ground, after she left Walmart with $13.88 (£10.04) worth of items without paying for them.

Her family have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Loveland