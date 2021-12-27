Billionaires in space to the fall of Kabul: The biggest US moments of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close we look back at the biggest moments of the year in the US.

From rioters storming the Capitol to wildfires and space travel, the first year of the Biden presidency has had its challenges.

Summer brought fresh waves of protests after black man Daunte Wright was shot by police. Stirred up by the memory of George Floyd, people took to the streets of Minnesota to protest against police brutality.

In the south, tornados killed more than 70 people in Kentucky.

Here’s a look at these moments and more.

