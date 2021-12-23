Daunte Wright’s family erupts in cheers as Kim Potter found guilty

The family of Daunte Wright has been filmed erupting into cheers after former police officer Kim Potter was found guilty of killing the black 20-year-old in April. Mr Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Minnesota, with the 49-year-old claiming she mistakenly used her gun instead of a Taser. "We're happy with everything, and excuse my language, but we going to let that b**** rot in hell," said Mr Wright's brother, Damik, following the jury's unanimous decision.

