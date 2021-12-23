Watch live as Daunte Wright’s family speak after Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter

Watch live as the family of Daunte Wright speak after an ex-police officer was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter for his murder.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty on all charges, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu announced on Thursday. The veteran officer displayed little emotion as the verdict was read out, sitting in silence and making the motion of the cross as she listened.

Immediately after the verdict was read out, family and friends of Mr Wright erupted into cheers outside the courthouse.

