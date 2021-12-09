Minnesota police officer Kim Potter appeared to wipe tears away after watching bodycam footage of the shooting of Daunte Wright in court.

Mrs. Potter appeared in court on Wednesday as opening arguments began in her trial for the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in April in the city of Brooklyn Center.

At the crux of the prosecution’s opening was the assertion that Ms Potter “betrayed her badge” and displayed recklessness and negligence when she shot Wright after drawing her gun instead of a taser.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here