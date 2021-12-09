Witness describes Daunte Wright ‘gasping’ after being shot by Kim Potter

Daunte Wright’s friend Alayna Albrecht-Payton told the courts today that she “didn’t know what to do” as Wright was “just gasping” next to her after he was shot.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the car when Mr Wright was shot by ex-police officer Kim Potter who is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for shooting and killing Wright.

She told the courts: “I grabbed whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or something…and put it on his chest...I didn’t know what to do.”

