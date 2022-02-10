Dave Chappelle threatens to withdraw fortune from Ohio town over housing development

The village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, has voted down its own planned affordable housing development, after residents including famed comedian Dave Chappelle voiced strong opposition to the plan.

Mr Chappelle, who has a Netflix comedy deal with more than $120m, threatened to withdraw his substantial business interests from the town of under 4,000 if the affordable housing plan went through.

“I am not bluffing,” he said. “I will take it all off the table.”

The comedian has plans to build a restaurant and a comedy club in Yellow Springs.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here