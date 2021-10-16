Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer laid flowers at the scene of the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was killed while holding a surgery in his constituency on Friday (15 October).

Johnson and Starmer were joined by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who also paid their respects to the murdered MP.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing of Amess is being treated as a terrorism incident and being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.