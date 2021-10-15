Tributes have been paid to former Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was murdered on Friday during a constituency surgery.

Mr Amess, 69, was stabbed multiple times at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Following his death, tributes poured in from fellow MPs from both sides of the political spectrum.

"A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role," Sajid Javid wrote.

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff," Sir Keir Starmer added.

