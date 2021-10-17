Local residents have been paying their respects to MP David Amess, who was fatally stabbed on Friday (15 October) while holding a surgery in a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Erica Keane, who lives in the locality, said: "I feel as if I have lost a family member, I feel that he was the family of Southend, he was the leader of Southend, and he was everywhere so I feel I am bereaved of a family member and that’s how I feel."