A minute’s silence was held for murdered MP Sir David Amess in the House of Commons on Monday.

Mr Amess, 69, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea last Friday, leaving his Westminster colleagues across the political spectrum shocked and heartbroken.

Following the minute’s silence to honour and respect “the bright memory” of Mr Amess, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led tributes to the fallen MP in the chamber, with many politicians sharing their favourite memories of the man.

