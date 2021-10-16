David Amess: MP murder suspect detained by police

Whitehall officials have confirmed the identity of the man detained at the scene of MP David Amess’s fatal stabbing.

Police confirmed the suspect is being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and police will be able to question him until 22 October.

Sir David Amess, Conservative MP of Southend West since 1983, was stabbed to death on Friday (15 October), when he was holding a meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

On Saturday night, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to Sir David’s life at a candlelit vigil.