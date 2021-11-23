Sir David Amess’ coffin carried into Westminster Cathedral ahead of requiem mass

A service at Westminster Cathedral is under way to remember Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death in a terror attack in October.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are among those in attendance, alongside other senior politicians.

Sir David's coffin was carried into the cathedral ahead of the requiem mass, which will also feature a message from Pope Francis.

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, is presiding the service.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.