The Queen has agreed that Southend will be granted city status following the murder of MP Sir David Amess.

As the representative for Southend West, Mr Amess regularly championed Southend’s case to be a city during his time in Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement in the House of Commons on Monday, saying he was “happy” to announce the town “will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added that he was “so pleased” by the decision, describing it as “a fitting tribute to Sir David’s hard work”.

