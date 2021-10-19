CCTV images taken close to the home of the man suspected of killing Sir David Amess MP are being studied by police, it is reported.

The video, obtained by Sky News and other outlets, shows a man walking with a backpack across his right shoulder and his hand in his left pocket outside a convenience store on Highgate Road, Kentish Town, at 8.44am on Friday – hours before the attack.

Counterterrorism officers have been questioning 25-year-old suspect Ali Harbi Ali, who is thought to live at a house in nearby Lady Somerset Road that was searched by officers over the weekend.