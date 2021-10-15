An eyewitness to the “distressing” scenes where Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed reveals what he saw.

Eyewitness Anthony was working on a construction site next door to the constituency where Mr Amess was stabbed.

Anthony said air ambulance and police “swamped” the area, with him claiming the MP is “fighting for his life as we speak”.

The attack took place at a church in Leigh-on-Sea at about midday.

Essex Police confirmed a man has been arrested and a knife recovered.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.