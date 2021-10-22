A two-minute silence has been held in Leigh-on-Sea, one week after the murder of MP Sir David Amess.

Mr Amess, 69, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery last Friday.

Local residents gathered in Eastwood Road to bow their heads and stand in silence, paying tribute to the former politician.

The silence was eventually broken with applause and the release of blue balloons.

"Everybody felt so comfortable and close with him, he was like a father figure really," local resident Steve Gutteridge said at the tribute.

