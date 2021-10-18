Watch live as Boris Johnson leads tributes to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is leading tributes in the House of Commons to murdered MP Sir David Amess.

Mr Amess, 69, was stabbed to death last Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

The late politician's killing has left colleagues shocked and heartbroken and they will gather in Westminster later, where usual business will be replaced by tributes led by the PM.

Lawmakers across the political spectrum will pay their respects to an MP lauded as a "true gentleman" and "friend to everyone".

