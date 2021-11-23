Former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe spoke ahead of Sir David Amess’ requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral, urging people to remember the murdered politician for “how he lived and the causes he fought for”.

Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer and many more senior political figures gathered to pay their respects to the father-of-five at the service on Tuesday morning.

“The death was horrible, but I don’t want David to be remembered for how he died, I want him to be remembered for how he lived and the causes he fought for,” Widdecombe said of her close friend.

Sign up to our newsletters here.