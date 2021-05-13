David Cameron has commented on lobbying rules affecting former politicians in an evidence session with the Treasury Committee on Thursday afternoon. The remarks were made to the group of MPs as investigations continue into the lobbying scandal surrounding the ex-Tory leader and his work for the failed finance firm Greensill Capital, including his access to ministers and officials after leaving No 10. Mr Cameron insists he broke no rules on behalf of the firm, but admitted he should have communicated through “formal channels”.