David Cameron says Boris Johnson ‘gets away with things mere mortals can’t seem to’

Former prime minister David Cameron told Sky News that Boris Johnson has “always been able to get away with things mere mortals can’t seem to”.

Mr Cameron said it is “important” for the country’s leaders to make themselves “always available” to the media during a clip from Adam Boulton’s new documentary Feral Beats.

Cameron added: “But, look, I think you shouldn’t do this to bypass the media. You go on having… whether it is press conferences or interviews or media events - this is important.”

