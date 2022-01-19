Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit: ‘In the name of God, go’

Former Tory minister David Davis urged Boris Johnson to resign during a dramatic session of PMQs.

The prime minister is facing calls to step down over the Downing Street party scandal and suffered a huge blow when Conservative MP Christian Wakeford defected to the Labour Party on Wednesday.

"I’ll remind him of a quotation altogether too familiar to him," Mr Davis said, looking towards Mr Johnson in the House of Commons.

"You have sat there too long for all the good you’ve done. In the name of God, go."

