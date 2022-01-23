David Davis, a Tory former minister, called for Boris Johnson’s resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal.

Mr Davis stood up in the House of Commons on Wednesday (19 January) and told the prime minister: “In the name of God, go.”

In an interview with LBC, he explained the reasons behind his position.

Davis said that the government is “paralysed” and not in a state to deliver “policies on a range of issues” and, for this reason, Boris Johnson “should accept he has been damaged and resign”.

Mr Davis is the most senior Conservative to call for the prime minister’s resignation.