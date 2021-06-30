Brexit minister David Frost has downplayed the anger of top musicians, including Sir Elton John, over having to abandon tours of the European Union.

In a stormy session with MPs, the chief negotiator said he had had a “good conversation” with the star.

“I can’t help noticing that he had his first hits before the UK even became a member of the European Union,” Lord Frost said.

Touring artists are now faced with huge fees and red tape for visas, work permits and to transport equipment.

Lord Frost said it was not his role to address the crisis despite Boris Johnson promising he would “fix” it.