The government has announced an independent inquiry will look into how murderer David Fuller went undetected in sexually abusing 100 corpses in hospital mortuaries.

Fuller has admitted murdering then sexually assaulting two women in 1987, decades before recording himself carrying out attacks on corpses in mortuaries for more than a decade.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has announced an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the offences - which were committed in two Kent mortuaries - and their national implications.

