David Fuller jailed for life after sexually abusing at least 102 corpses

Hospital electrician David Fuller, who sexually abused the bodies of at least 102 women and girls, has been sentenced to life in jail.

Fuller killed and then sexually assaulted two young women, Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, in two separate attacks in 1987.

He was given two whole life sentences for the two murders and twelve years for his abuse of women and girls in hospital mortuaries.

In her sentencing remarks, judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described Fuller as a “vulture, picking your victims from among the dead”.

